Former Cardinals’ Pitcher Speaks Out Against Abuse

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s been a national conversation going on about sexual harassment lately, and that’s a good thing. Former Cardinals’ pitcher Rick Ankiel, who has been outspoken about his struggles growing up in an abusive household, says men must step up and say something.

Related story: Rick Ankiel Details ‘the Yips’ & Growing Up Around Domestic Abuse in Letter to Younger Self



“Use your influence with friends and other men in saying, ‘Hey, this is unacceptable.’ And not only is it unacceptable, but I don’t want to relate myself or be a part of anybody else who I think is doing this to their partner, spouse or significant other, or any other kind of abuse, and using that to help people understand that this is an issue that needs to be addressed,” he says.

Ankiel also encourages people to get help for mental issues the same way you would for any physical issues you might have. Ankiel is the keynote speaker for the upcoming Lotus Ball for Safe Connections.

