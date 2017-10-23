Missouri Ranks 10th Heaviest State

Filed Under: Illinois, Missouri, obesity

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – According to the latest data from the CDC, every state in the nation has an obesity rate above 20 percent. How do Missouri and Illinois stack up?

Missouri is tied with Texas as the tenth heaviest state in the nation with an obesity rate of 32.4 percent. Adults between the age of 45 and 64 are even heavier, with a 37-percent obesity rate. Illinois has an obesity rate of nearly 31 percent. That’s 18th heaviest in the nation.

Louisiana has the highest obesity rate at more than 36 percent. Colorado is the most fit state, with an obesity rate of just more than 20 percent.

