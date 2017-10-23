Police Sergeant to Testify in ACLU Trial

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis police sergeant who helped shape the department’s on-the-ground response to Stockley protesters is scheduled to take the witness stand in federal court.

Sgt. Randy Jemerson is expected to face the same question the ACLU has asked other police who worked with protestors- did the police use excessive force, did they arbitrarily declare gatherings unlawful assemblies and shower people with pepper spray too aggressive?

A witness for the city, Jemerson is expected to testify that police acted properly in dealing with a sometimes wild crowd that threw objects at police and broke windows. After closing arguments, it will fall on Judge Catherine Perry to issue some sort of order, some guidelines on what the Constitution says police can and cannot do.

Perry has already warned she doesn’t want to have to micromanage the police department.

