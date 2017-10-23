Rival Aldermen Plan Press Conference After Confrontation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After some talk last week in the board of aldermen, two rivals on opposite sides of a plan to honor police say they’re ready to make peace.

Alderman John Muhammad woke up a public safety meeting last week when he told Alderman Joe Vaccaro what he thought of his pro-police resolution.

“This resolution is ignorant. I think the sponsor is ignorant in his intent for introducing it,” he said.

Now the two are planning some kind of joint press conference.

“Me and Alderman Vaccaro do disagree on some things, but we can disagree without being disagreeable. We are going to continue to work together to develop and progress St. Louis,” Muhammad says.

And how does Vaccaro feel after Muhammad called his plan a “b.s. resolution?”

“It’s politics, you know. Some people are going to say things they don’t really mean, you’ve just got to get over it and move on,” he says.

