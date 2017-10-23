STL Man Found Guilty In Death of SIUE Student Trying to Sell Car

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX/AP) – The St. Louis County prosecutor will say more after a jury found a St. Louis man guilty of murdering a Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville sophomore who tried to sell the man a car using Craigslist.
The victim, 19-year-old Taylor Clark, had gone to sell his red Nissan 350Z to 27-year-old Michael Gordon at MTC Driver Training school in Hazelwood, where Gordon worked.
A co-worker testified that he saw Gordon meet a man, later identified as Clark, in the school’s parking lot, leave with him, and return alone in the car a few minutes later.
Prosecutors say Gordon was trying to replace his similar car that had been repossessed.
Clark was shot once. Police found his body hidden in nearby woods.
Gordon was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of Clark. Sentencing is Dec. 19.
