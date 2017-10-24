Eat Rite Diner in Downtown St. Louis Closes

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A downtown St. Louis staple — Eat Rite Diner — has closed its doors, and it looks like it could be for good, KMOX’s Kevin Killeen confirms.
After 62 years of burgers, hot coffee and sliders, the location at Chouteau Avenue and South 7th Street closed suddenly.
An exhaust fan stopped working Sunday night, forcing the closure, and the eatery’s 80-year-old owner is about to undergo knee surgery.
Will it ever re-open? Killeen spoke with a security guard at the diner who says it’s not likely, but only time will tell.