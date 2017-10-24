FBI, Police At Home Where Man Was Shot By Officer In June; 2 In Custody

(Brian Kelly/KMOX)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Lots of FBI and police activity at a home in the 5400 block of South Kingshighway — the same house where, back in June, Isaiah Hammett, 21, was shot and killed by St. Louis police.

KMOX’s Brian Kelly is on the scene.

He reports that FBI and police have left house, taking two men into custody.

Brian Kelly spoke to a relative of the family on the scene who says FBI kicked door in this morning — initial incident reports went out just after 6 a.m.

State Rep. Bruce Franks has just arrived at the scene, along with with John Chasnoff.

