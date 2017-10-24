FBI, Police At Home Where Man Was Shot By Officer In June; 2 In Custody

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Lots of FBI and police activity at a home in the 5400 block of South Kingshighway — the same house where, back in June, Isaiah Hammett, 21, was shot and killed by St. Louis police.

KMOX’s Brian Kelly is on the scene.

State Rep @brucefranksjr is now at home where Isaiah Hammett was shot after @SLMPD & FBI made 2 arrests. @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/SHtT4MFit5 — Brian Kelly (@Brpkelly) October 24, 2017

He reports that FBI and police have left house, taking two men into custody.

Brian Kelly spoke to a relative of the family on the scene who says FBI kicked door in this morning — initial incident reports went out just after 6 a.m.

Broken window at Isaiah Hammett’s home where @SLMPD/FBI arrested at least 2 earlier this morning. @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/pyB485iWG4 — Brian Kelly (@Brpkelly) October 24, 2017

FBI/@SLMPD entered home early a.m. @brucefranksjr arrived after they left. Hammett’s 71 yo grandfather to hosp w/ medical issue. @kmoxnews — Brian Kelly (@Brpkelly) October 24, 2017

State Rep. Bruce Franks has just arrived at the scene, along with with John Chasnoff.

