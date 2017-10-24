Man, Woman Killed in St. Louis While Riding Motorcycle

Associated Press
Filed Under: fatal shooting, Motorcycle, south st. louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A man and woman are dead after being shot in St. Louis while riding a motorcycle.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in south St. Louis. Names of the victims have not been released.

Police have not said if they have any suspects in the shooting, which followed a violent weekend in which three other people were killed in St. Louis.

