By Tere Scott

When the cooler temps of October fill the air, locals start to look for a different kind of chill. With Halloween around the corner, some start to dig up a fright. There are those who believe that spirits are always present year-round, and others who seek a once-a-year thrill. From the places thought to be truly haunted to finding a way to escape a simulated ghost room, these are the spookiest places in St. Louis.

Lemp Mansion

3322 Demenil Place

St. Louis, MO 63118

(314) 664-8024

www,lempmansion.com

Once owned by a successful beer maker in the area, the house is now thought to be haunted since several generations of the Lemp family met their final demise inside the home. During the Halloween season, the place is filled with curious visitors. Choose your level of paranormal from a Halloween trivia night to an Edgar Allan Poe interpretation. Each year, the spooky season culminates with an annual Lemp Mansion Halloween Bash. Throughout the year, the home is opened up to the public for ghost tours, mystery dinner theatre and an invitation to spend the night.

Creepyworld

1400 S. Old Highway 141

Fenton, MO 63026

(314) 304-1947

For a theme park feel that replaces the “theme” with “scream”. It’s a one-stop fright fest stop with 13 scary attractions to choose from. Get scared at any or all of the attractions on site. Hop on board a haunted hayride, take a trip through a haunted graveyard, haunted hospital, and prison, haunted cornfield or an early Krampus revenge Christmas themed scare.

Riordan Haunted History Tours

712 N. 2nd St.

St. Louis, MO 63102

(314) 800-6369

www.stlhauntedhistory.com Tour the historic parts of the city that are said to have a haunting past including the spot where the real-life events that sparked The Exorcist movie took place. Storyteller David Riordan takes you on the spine-chilling journey that will uncover some of the little-known facts from the dark side of St. Louis. Learn the scary insights about the cholera epidemic, Bloody Island, or the Great St. Louis Fire. Meet at the Morgan Street Brewery to begin your spine-tingling tour, and make your way through Laclede's Landing among other sites.

1525 S. 8th St.

St. Louis, MO 63104

www.scarefest.com

During the month of October, a small section of Soulard turns dark. Voted the best haunted house in the state and with more than 20 years of scaring, it doesn’t get much darker than this. Of course, you will find your haunted house frights, but there are also more levels of darkness to explore. Zombie laser tag, Silo-X haunted house, an outdoor scream fest, Monster Museum and the Darkness Haunted House are all part of the spooky experience.

Escape Challenge St. Louis

11978 Dorsett Road

St. Louis, MO 63043

(314) 736-4757

There are other escape rooms in the area, but this one keeps it local from locally sourced snacks sold in the lobby to an escape room choice of a maniac on the loose who is defacing St. Louis landmarks. The rooms are uniquely built and not copycat, heavily franchised options. You have one hour to figure out how you and your group of friends are able to escape from your pick of challenges. Other room choices include spine-tingling action as you escape from the flesh-eating zombie together, as a team, or not at all. Discover the mystery behind a judge’s abduction while you figure out how to escape from the Mansion Library

