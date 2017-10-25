Alderwoman Wants to Legalize Recreational Marijuana in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Corner stores could sell marijuana for recreational use — and pay the city sales tax — under a plan being introduced in the Board of Aldermen today.

As KMOX is first to report, Alderwoman Megan Green claims “millions of dollars” in potential revenue could be captured by shifting marijuana sales from illegal street corners to retail stores.

“You’d have to pay your taxes, you’d have to get a business license, but it would be a way basically of taking the marijuana industry from the black market to the free market,” Green said.

Green’s bill would direct city police to no longer enforce state and federal laws banning recreational marijuana sales.

“We’ve come to a point as a country, and as a city, where marijuana usage is not taboo in the way that it used to be,” Green said.

Green also claims legalizing pot would help the city’s opiod crisis, giving people an alternative for pain management.

The bill is expected to spark heated debate on the social, medical, moral, criminal and budgetary implications of legalizing marijuana use in the city.

