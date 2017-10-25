Just Like You, The Blues Use Emojis Everyday Too

Texting friends, tweeting funny comments or posting on Facebook, the St. Louis Blues players are using Emojis just like you and I.

But we all use them differently, and more or less than the next person.

In our first episode of Freezing The Puck, sponsored by Carrier, we asked some of the Blues to tell us about their texting and tweeting habits. They told us which Emojis they use most often, the one best describes them and which is their favorite.

Vladimir Tarasenko: Always uses 😂 when he’s texting his wife and friends

Alex Pietrangelo: Instead of saying the four-letter word that starts with “s” he just uses 💩

Mike Yeo: Loves to just use 👍 because it’s quick, easy and gets to the point

Jaden Schwartz: Not much of an Emoji user, but 😉 or 😜 are his favorites

Paul Stastny: As a commonly sarcastic person, he enjoys the 😜

Jake Allen: “I don’t know if I’ve ever used an Emoji.” (I know, we’re 😳 too)

Colton Parayko: Just a simple 😃, because he’s always smiling too

KMOX and Carrier will share more videos throughout this hockey season, so you can get to know some of your favorite Blues players.

