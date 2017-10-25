NAACP Warns Blacks Against Traveling On American Airlines

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP/KMOX) – The NAACP is warning blacks that if they fly on American Airlines they could be subject to discrimination or even unsafe conditions.

American said Wednesday it’s disappointed by the announcement and will invite the civil rights group to meet and talk about the airline.

The NAACP says, for several months it has watched a pattern of disturbing incidents reported by black passengers. Among them was activist Tamika Mallory’s claim last week that she was a victim of racial bias when a pilot ordered her off a flight after a dispute with another airline employee over her seat.

Had to re-book last minute flights on a different airline after being discriminated against on @AmericanAir. Paid double the price + — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) October 18, 2017

The NAACP says the recent incidents involving African-Americans suggest that American has a corporate culture of racial insensitivity and possible bias.

American says it has a diverse workforce and serves customers of all backgrounds.

Earlier this year, the NAACP of Missouri issued a warning to residents and visitors of “looming danger,” which was then echoed by the NAACP’s national delegates. It came after a new law went into effect, making it tougher to prove workplace and housing discrimination in court.

The Missouri advisory was the first ever issued by the organization, at the state or national level.

