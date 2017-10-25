New ‘Bowlero’ Features Massive Eats, Blacklight Bowling

ST. PETERS (KMOX) – It’s bowling, with a night-life theme. Bowlero in St. Peters is hosting a grand opening celebration this Saturday, October 28, to show off its blacklight bowling, arcade, laser tag, and unique food and drink options.

At the former Brunswick Zone XL, all of Bowlero’s 38 lanes feature relaxing couches, drink rails and at-your-lane service. Its menu holds family-style meal options, like the 5-pound Behemoth Burger (which feeds 20), 2-foot-long hot dog and a five-layer pizza cake.
This weekends’ grand opening lasts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., for free bowling and arcade play, $2 Pints of Budweiser and Bud Light, great giveaways, and more. Beau Carter, Bowlero district manager says they’ll also be bringing out free orders of the Behermoth Burger.

Bowlero’s 50,000 square-foot center, at 8070 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., stays open until midnight on Sunday though Thursday, and until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. The expansive main bar accommodates up to 100 people and serves signature drinks like the Mad Mai Tai, Old-School Moscow Mule, and the Dunk Tank—a fishbowl cocktail that’s perfect for sharing with friends.

Beyond bowling, Bowlero also houses a two-level laser tag arena, more than 70 video games, darts, billiards, bags and beer pong.

For more information, head to Bowlero.com

