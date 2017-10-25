Police Chief Says Current Officers Are Dedicated, But Money Talks

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis’s interim police chief is fighting back against those who say his officers “don’t deserve raises” in the wake of ongoing protests over police brutality. The city will vote on Proposition P next month, which would enact a half-cent tax increase to fund, mainly, police pay increases.

Lawrence O’Toole tells KMOX’s Mark Reardon say St. Louis Police have only shot armed people — and they have a right to protect themselves.

“We’ve had offices shot, stabbed, and officers have to protect themselves,” Reardon says.

Of the estimated $19.5 million generated from the half-cent sales tax hike, $12.8 million would go toward police raises — but millions would also go to the fire department and circuit attorney’s office. The subsequent use tax would generate 3.9 million dollars — that money would go toward after school programs, mental health care and more. Some money will also be used for abandoned building demolition.

St. Louis City already faces a shortage of 114 police officers, and O’Toole is warning that number will grow if he can’t offer competitive wages. He says current officers are dedicated to the city, but money talks.

“Like everybody else they have families, and they have mortgages and tuition to pay,” O’Toole says. “And if they can make more money working elsewhere, they are going to do that. So this will allow us to be competitive.”

He points out the pay-gap between his and St. Louis County officers, which will increase to an average of about $10,000, after January’s pay raise in the County.

