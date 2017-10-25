Public Safety Director Wants New Police Chief Hired Before Year’s End

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There was less shouting this time around, and nobody in the back of the room chanting and waving “Black Lives Matter” banners, as the search for a new St. Louis Police Chief continued, Tuesday night.

But that doesn’t mean there weren’t some angry people in the room during the latest meeting hosted by the Citizen Advisory Committee.

“And we need a police chief that when of their officers kills one of us, murders one of us, assassinates one of us, prosecute their a–, to the fullest extent of the law, just like they would do us,” says one of the citizens present at the meeting.

Once again, a resounding theme from public speakers was get rid of interim chief Lawrence O’Toole – ASAP.

Among those who spoke at the Committee’s latest public meeting was Judge Jimmie Edwards, recently appointed by St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to be the new director of public safety, effective early next month.

“And I hope that this committee will give me six, seven, eight, nine, 10 people to choose from, by December 15,” Edwards says. “I want a police chief, we have to have a police chief.

Edwards also said he’d like to hire a new police chief before the end of the year.

This Thursday marks the deadline for police chief candidates to have their resumes in.

