Scottrade Center Becoming Edward Jones Arena? ‘Probably Not’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Who’s interested in sponsoring the home of the St. Louis Blues?
There will be an opportunity when TD Ameritrade retires the Scottrade brand. It acquired the St. Louis-based company recently, and told KMOX they don’t intend to keep the Scottrade Center naming rights.
KMOX’s Michael Calhoun asked Edward Jones managing partner Jim Weddle if the firm is interested in making it Edward Jones Arena:
“I don’t know that another naming-rights deal is on our radar,” he says. “Certainly, we look at all opportunities, but at this point, I’d say probably not.”
Weddle says the Edward Jones Dome with the Rams made sense for them at the time, because they were about to burst onto the national scene and wanted to increase name recognition.
But now, Jones just hit more than a trillion dollars in assets under their care.