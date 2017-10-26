Maroon 5 Slated for September at Scottrade

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Three-time Grammy award-winning band Maroon 5 will take the stage at Scottrade Center in September 2018.
Maroon 5 will make the St. Louis stop on their Red Pill Blues world tour, promoting their newest album of the same name. “Red Pill Blues” is set to be released November 3.
The first leg of the tour, with special guest Julia Michaels, kicks off May 30 in Tacoma, Washington.
Tickets for the September 13 show at Scottrade go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 4, on Ticketmaster.com.
U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online between an American Express card member pre-sale that begins October 30, and November 10 will be able to redeem a physical or digital copy of Maroon 5’s new album.
>> CLICK HERE for more details.