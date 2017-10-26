St. Louis International Film Festival Drops Weinstein Film

ANKARA, TURKEY - (ARCHIVE) : A file photo dated May 22, 2015 shows US producer Harvey Weinstein attending screening of the film 'The Little Prince' at the 68th international film festival in Cannes, France. Harvey Weinstein has been excluded from his production company over the sexual harassment allegations. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Harvey Weinstein’s sex scandal gets a movie screening cancelled at the St. Louis International Film Festival.

Executive Director Cliff Froehlich says the content of the film in question, called “The Upside,” had nothing to do with the scandal, but he’d asked the Weinstein Company, which is distributing it, if they could have a panel discussion about sexual violence afterwards.

“We presented that as an option, and they said, ‘We won’t be playing the film.’ That’s all they said to us.”

Froehlich says they’ve replaced it with another film called “The Light of the Moon” from Australia, and will then follow it up with a panel discussion on sexual violence.

“We felt that not acknowledging and addressing the extremely horrible events that Weinstein is allegedly responsible for would be imprudent on our part,” he says.

For the complete festival schedule, visit CinemaStLouis.org.

