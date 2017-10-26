St. Louis International Film Festival Drops Weinstein Film

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Harvey Weinstein’s sex scandal gets a movie screening cancelled at the St. Louis International Film Festival.
Executive Director Cliff Froehlich says the content of the film in question, called “The Upside,” had nothing to do with the scandal, but he’d asked the Weinstein Company, which is distributing it, if they could have a panel discussion about sexual violence afterwards.
“We presented that as an option, and they said, ‘We won’t be playing the film.’ That’s all they said to us.”
Froehlich says they’ve replaced it with another film called “The Light of the Moon” from Australia, and will then follow it up with a panel discussion on sexual violence.
“We felt that not acknowledging and addressing the extremely horrible events that Weinstein is allegedly responsible for would be imprudent on our part,” he says.
For the complete festival schedule, visit CinemaStLouis.org.