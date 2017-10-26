Violent Night in St. Louis Leaves 2 Children Injured in Shootings

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two children are injured in a violent 24-hour span in St. Louis.
Both appear to be OK. One, a 7-year-old, was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 3400 block of Michigan. The child was not shot, but injured during the incident.
Four hours later, an 11-year-old was shot in the 5100 block of Northland. The injury does not appear to be life-threatening.
Elsewhere, a man in his early 20s died in a shooting on Maple.
Two victims are in stable condition after a rolling gun battle on West Florissant in Dellwood. St. Louis County police say one was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the other hit by suspects that got away.
A stray round did hit a marked police car, but no officers were injured.