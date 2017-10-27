Appeal Period Extended for St. Louis Parking Tickets

ST . LOUIS (KMOX) – If you get a parking ticket in St. Louis that you think is unfair, now you can fight it without risking higher fines. Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, a member of the Parking Commission, says now you have 30 days to file an appeal.

“In that thirty days what you need to do is go ahead and appeal, and there’s an administrative hearing, and at that meeting they will adjudicate whether you are guilty or not guilty, and then the clock starts again at that point,” he says.

Under the old system, the fines were doubling automatically after 22 days, whether you appealed or not. Starting December first, the fine won’t double until after 30 days, or after a standing appeal is resolved. The change was prompted by an ordinance sponsored by Alderman Joe Vaccaro which would do the same thing. Vaccaro’s bill is still before the board.

