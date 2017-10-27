Pet Store Steps Up to Help St. Louis Pet Expo

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local pet store is stepping up to help after this weekend’s planned St. Louis Pet Expo in St. Charles was postponed.

Jenna West with Bentley’s Pet Stuff says they’re allowing shelters, treat makers and more set up in one of their seven stores as long as they meet Bentley’s requirements.

“We have a very strict food promise that we go by, it’s no corn, wheat, soy, no byproducts and no food or treats sourced from China, so if we had anybody that makes homemade treats or anything, if they wanted to come into our store they just have to meet those guidelines,” she says.

Anyone wanting to take part can visit Bentleys Pet Stuff’s website or their Facebook page.

The company Amazing Pet Expos runs shows like this throughout the country. They’re facing financial problems due to what they’re calling a “fanatical” bookkeeper that destroyed documents and threatened employees.

