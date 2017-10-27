Saturday is Drug Take Back Day

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
It’s a day where you can drop off your unwanted medications at approved collection sites. They will then be incinerated, which is the EPA’s recommended approach for pharmaceutical disposal. The EPA discourages flushing medications down the toilet or throwing them in the trash.
The U-S Drug Enforcement Administration says in the previous 13 Drug Take Back Days more than 8.1 million pounds of pills were turned in.
The event runs from 10am til 2pm Saturday and a list of designated collection sites can be found here: https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/index.html