St. Louis to Transition to 100 Percent Renewable Energy

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis aldermen have approved a measure committing to transition to 100 percent clean, renewable energy by 2035.
The measure approved Friday calls for the city to develop a plan by December 2018 to meet the clean energy goal by working with residents, businesses, faith-based organizations, low-income advocates and others.
The Sierra Club says St. Louis joins 46 other cities across the U.S. committing to 100 percent clean energy, and is among the largest of them. The state of Hawaii has also made a clean energy commitment.
St. Louis is corporate headquarters for two of the nation’s largest coal companies, Peabody Energy and Arch Coal. The utility company Ameren Missouri, which generates two-thirds of its electricity from coal, is also based in St. Louis.
