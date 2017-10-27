Walgreens Now Offering Over the Counter Narcan

Filed Under: Narcan, opioid, overdose, Walgreens

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Walgreens now will offer the Narcan opioid overdose spray over the counter.

It’s already available over the counter at CVS pharmacies.

“With the nasal form, you first of all have to know how to use it, you have to know how to assemble it. And also a lot of times because of the mix of drugs with the heroin, one dose might not do it,” says Helen Sandkuhl, the administrative director of emergency medicine at SSM Health SLU Hospital.

The cost for a single dose of the nasal spray is 136 dollars.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen