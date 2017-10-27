Why Ozzie Smith Is Honored To Shake Hands, Sign Autographs For Cardinals Fans

Filed Under: family, fans, Hall of Fame, home, Interview, John O'Leary, listen, Live Inspired, On Fire, Ozzie Smith, podcast, Shortstop, St. Louis Cardinals, video

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ozzie Smith says there’s no honor greater than when St. Louis Cardinals fans tells him, watching him play shortstop at Busch Stadium was some of the greatest times of their lives. Despite the sometimes “bother” of photo and autograph requests, the Hall of Famer is glad his presence still brings happiness.

See more of our KMOX Sports Spotlights

He spent an hour talking about life and baseball with No. 1 bestselling author, John O’Leary for the most recent episode of O’Leary’s Live Inspired podcast.

Listen to the full conversation here

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen