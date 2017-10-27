Why Ozzie Smith Is Honored To Shake Hands, Sign Autographs For Cardinals Fans

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ozzie Smith says there’s no honor greater than when St. Louis Cardinals fans tells him, watching him play shortstop at Busch Stadium was some of the greatest times of their lives. Despite the sometimes “bother” of photo and autograph requests, the Hall of Famer is glad his presence still brings happiness.
He spent an hour talking about life and baseball with No. 1 bestselling author, John O’Leary for the most recent episode of O’Leary’s Live Inspired podcast.
