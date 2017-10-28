Chiefs Bring Smiles To Special Olympians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill, one of the league’s most dynamic wide receivers, slowed down long enough to bring some smiles to the faces of about 50 unique prospects this week.
Hill joined teammates Albert Wilson, Marcus Kemp and Gehrig Dieter in holding a clinic for Special Olympians from Kansas and Missouri on Tuesday night. Each participant received a personalized jersey that hung in the home locker room, along with personalized name plates and other swag.
The wide receivers led the Olympians through a variety of football drills, including throwing and catching, while Hill spent extra time working with the participants on their touchdown celebrations.
There were also plenty of autographs and a post-fantasy camp pizza party.
