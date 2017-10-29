Endangered Person Advisory: Dinko Ceric

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who suffers from schizophrenia.
An “Endangered Person Advisory” has been issued for 44-year-old Dinko Ceric, who was last seen at a shopping area in the Bevo neighborhood of St. Louis on Saturday night around 6:40.
Ceric is a 5’7″ 180-pound white man with brown hair, blue eyes, and a tan complexion. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray vest, and black pants.
Police say Ceric lacks the mental capacity to be responsible for his own behavior.
If you’ve seen him, call 911 or St. Louis County Police at 314-615-0162.