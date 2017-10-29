‘Heisenberg’ Bows Rep’s Studio Season With Love for the Ages

Emerson said that love is like wallflowers; often found in the most unlikely places. And in the instance of “Heisenberg,” it is found between two most unlikely people.

Photo courtesy of The Rep

This two-character, barebones play is not what you might expect. In fact, don’t expect anything but the unexpected.

Set in London in the present time, a gregarious, 40-something, chatty, charming free-spirit of a woman, to whom the truth is not a good friend, literally bumps into a 75-year-old butcher in the sparse lobby of a train station and bites him on the back of his neck. That chance meeting (or was it?) gives way to a six week relationship dominated mostly by the woman who seemingly has no agenda except the adventure of chance.

Photo courtesy of The Rep

Rep veteran Joneal Joplin plays Alex, the butcher, and he is perfect. Susan Louise O’Connor is Georgie, the woman, in a performance that is a theatrical force of charm and implicit sadness. This intense work is driven primarily by her portrayl that has a human energy that is magnetic.

Photo courtesy of The Rep

You’ll learn a lot about Alex and Georgie is this one-act production. “Heisenberg” manages to strip them down in a most revealing way. The evening also has some very sharp humor, often achieved by a look or an expression rather than words. The evening is memorable, and perfect Studio Theater material.