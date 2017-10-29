Shake Shack Pop-Up Draws Crowd in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)- Those who’ve already eaten at a Shake Shack elsewhere know about their classic burgers and what is called their “fine-casual” dining.

A pop-up restaurant at Porano Pasta on Washington Avenue provided others with a sample on Saturday.

Porano Pasta chef Gerard Craft speaks highly, “We’re huge fans of Shake Shack and everything they do. We’re huge fans of Danny Meyer and so excited he’s finally bringing a restaurant to St. Louis.”

Danny Meyer, the man who started Shake Shake, is a St. Louis native. His first Shake Shack here will open in the Central West End later this year.

KMOX News asked some of the pop-up attendees for their thoughts on Saturday’s sampling:

“Whenever I’m in any city that has a Shake Shack it’s always my first stop, so I had to come by today.”

“My boyfriend, when he went to California a few weeks ago, he was raving about it and how he loves it, so… why not?”

“I don’t eat beef, but I’m going to break it (make an exception). I said I’d try some Shake Shack, so I’ll try some beef.”