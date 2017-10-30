2017 KMOX Holiday Radio Show

The KMOX Holiday Radio Show is coming. Monday night, December 4th at the Sheldon. The KMOX staff will perform an original romantic comedy written by Kevin Killeen. This year’s play, Project Secret Santa, features Rodger Brand, Ryan Wrecker, Debbie Monterey, Carol Daniel and the KMOX performers. Songs, laughter and mayhem are guaranteed!

Kevin Killeen, a KMOX news reporter, writes the script during his personal time. He incorporates each and every KMOX on-air talent into the script… show hosts, news reporters, traffic pilots, weekend hosts, and sports reporters. Each character in the story-line is written to reflect the actual personality of the KMOX person. The KMOX talent love to perform in front of the live audience wearing costumes, reading the script, and acting as best they know how. The studio audience gets to see the bloopers, hear the improvisation, and spend an evening with KMOX on-air talent whose voice they invite into their lives each and every day.

This KMOX tradition is a highly anticipated event for everyone involved.

Sponsored by: Gateway Arch Park Foundation, St Louis Symphony Orchestra and Mueller-Prost CPAs + Business Advisors





