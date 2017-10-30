‘Ameren Accelerator’ Invests in the Future of Energy

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ameren is investing in the future of energy by buying stakes in tech start-ups.
“Our objective was really to take the expertise from our partners, along with our coworkers here at Ameren, to not only identify and mentor but accelerate the implementation of innovative energy solutions for our customers. Not just for today but for the future,” Ameren Corp. CEO Warner Baxter.
Ameren has partnered with Capital Innovators and the University of Missouri to create ‘Ameren Accelerator’, which invests in these companies. Two hundred applications from 30 countries, seven companies chosen, they include Hyperion Sensors which makes high-voltage equipment smart. Baxter says that means the grid could heal itself in an outage.