Blues Give One-Of-A-Kind Experience To Local 8-Year-Old

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – When the St. Louis Blues signed 8-year-old Levi Ervin to a one-day pro contact, there was an expectation that he would be a valued employee. So he practiced with the team, flew with them to Raleigh, N.C. and fulfilled his media requirements.

On August 26, Levi was with his grandparents and 2-year-old sister, Paisley, traveling on I-70 near O’Fallon, Missouri. The vehicle they were in caught fire due to a piece of metal that fell from a tractor-trailer and lodged underneath the car.

Levi escaped the car unharmed and his grandparents were badly burned, but survived their injuries. But Paisley suffered third and fourth degree burns to 70 percent of her body, and died in a hospital nearly two weeks after the crash.

The Blues hoped to bring some happiness to Levi and the Ervin family. So they signed him to a one-day contract, and gave him and his family an unforgettable experience from his first at practice in St. Louis, all the way though to a win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Here are just a few of the highlights:

He got to hang out with his favorite player, Vladimir Tarasenko:

An appearance on Blues Gameday Live AND goal-scoring lessons from Vladimir Tarasenko? What a morning! https://t.co/Q5VTDJIq1n #stlblues pic.twitter.com/ZBG2Je3K4K — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 27, 2017

And during the game, Levi joined our broadcast team. Here’s a portion of his 15 minutes on KMOX:

Did you hear Levi call the action on @KMOX in the second period? If you didn't, here's what you missed. LISTEN: https://t.co/IGbVNrlpWB pic.twitter.com/YQoUsIyQuz — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 28, 2017

In the end, St. Louis got the win for him:

