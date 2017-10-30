Charles Glenn Will Have Some Help For Mondays’ National Anthem

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The National Anthem before Monday night’s St. Louis Blues game will be a duet, between the great Charles Glenn and one of the winners of the Blues National Anthem contest, Joe Niemeyer.
Video of his audition was released by the Blues:
Niemeyer went though the same audition process as the hundred of entrants in July and August. He was chosen among 35 other entrants for a live audition at Powell Hall in downtown St. Louis.
On the spot, Glenn requested that he sing the “Star Spangled Banner” with him before a game this season. That game is Monday night, a 7 p.m. start against the Los Angeles Kings.