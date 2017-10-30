Crown Candy Cuts Hours for Winter

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An Old North St. Louis neighborhood staple is reducing hours because business is bad.

Crown Candy owner Andy Karandzieff says, starting this week, he’ll start closing at 8 p.m. on weekends.

“We’ve been fortunate that during the day when the sun is up I don’t have a problem, I can get people through my doors, but once it starts to get dark, there’s less traffic and people have choices, they can choose (not) to come down to the city for a lot of reasons,” he says.

Karandzeiff noted on social media he’s sad for his employees who won’t be able to work as much, but he hopes he can start staying open til 9 on the weekends once Daylight Saving Time comes back in the spring.

