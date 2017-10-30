‘Electro-fishing’ in Illinois Monitors Fish Population

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s a rare opportunity to see what would normally be a highly illegal operation, which involves setting off an electric charge in the water so fish float to the surface.

Scott Isringhausen with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources says it’s called “electro-fishing”.

“In the old days they used to do that, where they would put electricity down in the water, but that’s something that’s highly illegal to do, but they do this to monitor the fish, monitor the fish populations, sample them, check the health of the fish,” he says.

He points out that the fish are just stunned and survive the electro-shock.

The public’s invited to meet at the Pere Marquette Visitor Center at 5 pm this Friday, November 3rd to take part.

It will be followed by a night-time hike to listen for, and possibly spot, the local owl population.

