Gov Greitens In Studio Talks Amazon, Policing, Stockley Verdict Protesters

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri governor Eric Greitens was at the KMOX studio, Monday, on The Mark Reardon Show. Here are some of the highlights from their conversation:

With hundreds of communities vying for attention, does Missouri really stand a chance of landing that second Amazon headquarters?

You might not be surprised that Greitens is bullish on the Show-Me State’s chances in the Amazon sweepstakes.

“I think we have a shot at every job in the country,” Greitens says. “And so what we did was we obviously supported the bids from St. Louis and from Kansas City. But we also put together a package for the state, to let Amazon know what the state has to offer.”

He didn’t shut the door on offering special incentives to lure Amazon.

“We will obviously consider, for a big company, who’s going to bring a lot of jobs here, we are going to fight for those jobs and we are going to put together a package that is reasonable, given the size of the invest that they’re making,” Greitens says.



As far as Greitens is concerned, having state troopers patrol major interstates in St. Louis was an idea that worked.

“And what you saw was hundreds of arrests, felonies and misdemeanors, hundreds of people brought in for outstanding warrants, misdemeanors and felonies, dozens of illegal weapons pulled off of the street,” Greitens says.

But while speaking with KMOX’s Mark Reardon, the governor acknowledged that St. Louis circuit attorney Kim Gardner’s refusal to prosecute those arrests due to a “lack of resources” was a potential roadblock.

“Which is why we leaned in so hard and got the city counselor to pick up these charges,” Greitens says. “These crimes are going to be prosecuted.”

The 90-day pilot project that saw state troopers patrolling stretches of Interstates 55 & 70 in St. Louis recently drew to a close.

Jason Stockley Verdict Protests

While running for office, the governor was highly critical of his predecessor, Jay Nixon’s response to the Ferguson riots. Now he’s touting his administration’s actions in the wake of last month’s Stockley verdict.

“First of all, before the verdict came out, we sat down with a lot of our friends, African-American clergy leaders, talked with them,” Greitens says. “Met the legislative black caucus, asked all of them to put out statements calling for peace, regardless of the verdict.”

He also met with Anthony Lamar Smith’s fiancee the night before the verdict came out, and said she denounced any violence or vandalism done in Smith’s name.

To listen to the full conversation between Reardon and Greitens, head to KMOX.com/podcasts

