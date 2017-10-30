Laclede’s Landing Metro Headquarters Re-purposed for Apartments

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The former Metro headquarters on Laclede’s Landing will soon become the area’s only mixed use residential building.
“The building was chosen for it’s unique location in comparison to the skyline, arch views, the river, MetroLink,” says Brian Minges, head of the Advantes Group.
The building will have 51 market rate apartments estimated to rent between 850 and 1250 a month. Most will be one bedrooms with a few two bedrooms. The second floor will be office space with a first floor workout space and community area. There will also be a rooftop deck with a dog area. Parking, he says, is still being determined.
Minges says the first residents should be able to move in by early summer.