Mo. Senator to Introduce Education Bill

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX)– Missouri senator Jamilah Nasheed says the state’s education system is failing children, and it’s time to do something about it.
“You have children literally graduating from kindergarten to the twelfth grade not knowing how to read at third grade level. They’re going straight into remedial classes when they go to college,” she says.
Nasheed said when she returns to Jeff City for the upcoming session, she’ll file a bill to end social promotions.
She held a listening post with her constituents recently to lay out her legislative priorities.