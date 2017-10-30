Netflix Confirms ‘House of Cards’ Will End After Season 6

(CBS) – Netflix confirmed to CBS News that “House of Cards” will end after its sixth season, which is currently in production. The company also said that the decision to end “House of Cards” came months ago and was not a response to Anthony Rapp’s recent allegations that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him.

On Sunday, BuzzFeed published an interview with Rapp, who’s currently starring in “Star Trek: Discovery,” in which he said that Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was just 14 in 1986. At the time, Spacey was 26 years old.

Spacey said that he was “beyond horrified” by the allegations, though he said he did not remember the incident. “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years,” Spacey said in the statement posted on Twitter. Spacey is the star and an executive producer on “House of Cards.”

