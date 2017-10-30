Police Warn Against Calling 112 for Emergiencies

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – At least one police agency in Saint Louis County sent out a message on Facebook, asking people not to call 1-1-2 for emergencies.
We asked County police officer Benjamin Granda if there’s any advantage to calling something other than 9-1-1.
“It’s our hope to nip this in the bud for it grows anymore than it has. The (idea) that calling 1-1-2 is somehow faster than calling 9-1-1 is utterly false,” he says.
1-1-2 is the primary emergency service number in Europe.
Ballwin Police say in their Facebook posting that calling 1-1-2 instead of 9-1-1 for police, fire, or ambulance, could result in actual delays in response, due to calls needing to be converted or dropped altogether.