Shiloh’s Memorial Hospital Expanding Again

SHILOH, ILL. (KMOX)– Memorial Hospital in Shiloh Illinois is expanding again. The 94 bed Community Hospital opened in April. Two weeks ago, Memorial CEO Mark Turner says a new 70thousand, 500 square feet medical office building opened.
“We have a certificate of need application to build a second medical office building that will be a phase two to the first, and it’s in the neighborhood of 65 thousand sq feet,” he says.
Turner says the first medical office is fully leased and the second will include an OB-GYN practice. They are also planning to install what’s called a Genius 3D mammography unit in the new hospital. Turner says it can detect 41 percent more invasive cancers earlier than 2D. A similar mammography unit is already available at the main hospital in Belleville.