STL County Council File Lawsuit Against Executive

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Four members of the St. Louis County Council are suing County Executive Steve Stenger along with two other county officials. The lawsuit claims Stenger is interfering with the hiring of auditors.

County Council Chairman Sam Page is one of those filing the lawsuit. He says “the County Charter created the auditor’s office to be free from the County Executive’s interference”. But the County Executive has tried to prevent the County Council from hiring an audit staff to audit county government. This lawsuit puts the County Executive on the spot: stop interfering with the auditor’s ability to do his job.

Stenger, meanwhile, says the Auditor is grossly unqualified.

