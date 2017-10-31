STLCC Considers Mass Layoffs Due to Low Enrollment

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Community College is considering laying off nearly a fifth of its full-time faculty amid significant drops in enrollment as well as revenue.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting this is just one scenario St. Louis Community College leaders are looking at prior to a Board of Trustees meeting in late November. The details came in a draft that made its way around all four of the college’s campuses last weekend.

Under this scenario, 18 percent of faculty members would be lost, which amounts to around 70 positions.

This is all due to state budget cuts, as well as declining enrollment.

In the last six years, overall head count is down more than 10,000 students. That’s on top of more than $3.5 million in state funding which has been lost for the current school year.

In addition to layoffs, recommendations may include suspending sabbaticals and offering voluntary buyouts for employees.

