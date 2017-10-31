Wash U Professor Says President’s Opioid Declaration is Not Enough

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – “American money and power attacked and killed thousands of Americans.” That’s what Washington University associate professor David Patterson Silver Wolf says about opioids.

He says if an outside entity dropped this poison down on us, it wouldn’t be a public health issue, but a national emergency.

“We would go to any lengths to respond to this, not only to help the people that were poisoned but to hold the people that were poisoning us accountable,” he says.

He says it’s nice the president called attention to the opioid crisis, but it’s not enough.

“Basically Just words that say ‘we’re going to declare this a public health crisis’, and the budget for that I think, was around $57 thousand was how much they had in the budget to respond to that,” he says.

He says even before this opioid crisis, the nation’s substance disorder industry was way over-burdened.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook