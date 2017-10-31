Wash U Professor Says President’s Opioid Declaration is Not Enough

Filed Under: crisis, opioids, President Trump

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – “American money and power attacked and killed thousands of Americans.” That’s what Washington University associate professor David Patterson Silver Wolf says about opioids.

He says if an outside entity dropped this poison down on us, it wouldn’t be a public health issue, but a national emergency.

“We would go to any lengths to respond to this, not only to help the people that were poisoned but to hold the people that were poisoning us accountable,” he says.

He says it’s nice the president called attention to the opioid crisis, but it’s not enough.

“Basically Just words that say ‘we’re going to declare this a public health crisis’, and the budget for that I think, was around $57 thousand was how much they had in the budget to respond to that,” he says.

He says even before this opioid crisis, the nation’s substance disorder industry was way over-burdened.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen