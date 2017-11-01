Affton Dairy Queen Up For Sale

Kevin Killeen, KMOX

AFFTON, Mo (KMOX) – After 50 years in business, the Affton Dairy Queen is for sale by owner.

The little shoebox building with well-worn picnic tables is a warm-weather hangout at the corner of Gravois and Mackenzie Roads.

img 8948 Affton Dairy Queen Up For Sale

Kevin Killeen, KMOX


Jeff Arnell works at the church across the street.

“I can look outside of the church at anytime and see anywhere from 20 to 30 people in line, people sitting around having ice cream with their families,” Arnell says.

He says when giving directions to his church he often says, “across the street from the DQ” and they know right where it’s at.

KMOX’s Kevin Killeen spoke with a few other people in the area and many seemed surprised to see the “FOR SALE BY OWNER” sign posted.

KMOX is awaiting a call back from the owner to find out what the future might hold for the Affton DQ.

