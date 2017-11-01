Bill Clinton In Town To Witness The Clinton Foundation’s Work

Michael Calhoun, KMOX

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Former President Bill Clinton is in St. Louis today, highlighting the local work done by the Clinton Foundation.

Clinton was quizzed by a Gateway Elementary School student on nutrition. He got a look at a hallway exercise station and went through the lunch line. He says good physical health can improve the fortunes of kids growing up in dangerous areas.

“I hope it makes them feel more empowered and less likely to act on frustrations and more likely to look for answers,” Clinton says.

He’s also toured a metro bus-turned-mobile grocery store, and talked with girls in a STEM program called “Eureka!” that prepares them for careers in science, tech, engineering and math.

