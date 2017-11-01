LaRussa Headed to Beantown?

BOSTON (CBS SPORTS) – The former St. Louis Cardinals manager and Arizona Diamondbacks executive, Tony La Russa, is expected to join the Boston Red Sox organization this week, according to a report from the Boston Herald. La Russa, 73, stepped down from his role as chief baseball officer for the D-Backs two weeks ago.

La Russa’s exact role with the Red Sox is still unknown, but is expected to be in a “non-uniform role.” After 16 years on the Cardinals bench, he spent his previous two years as Arizona’s chief baseball officer.

He already has a connection with Boston, as La Russa’s first managing job came with the White Sox while current Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski worked in Chicago’s front office in the 1970s and ’80s.

Boston fired manager John Farrell this offseason, after back-to-back AL East division titles, but first-round playoff exits. Alex Cora was hired last week.

La Russa has won three World Series titles over his 33-year managing career, he’s worked at the MLB league office as a special assistant to the commissioner and then transitioned to front office role for the Diamondbacks.

