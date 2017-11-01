Creve Coeur’s Olive Street is Getting a Makeover

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A master plan is now being drawn up for future development of Old Olive Street in Creve Coeur.

That city’s director of community development, Jason Jaggi, says the plan will guide their effort to turn the corridor into a more vibrant pedestrian, bike and transit network.

“The idea is how do we bridge the Lindbergh Boulevard question, and how do we improve connectivity between this area of the district with the concept of Old Olive being the spine that cuts through a lot of the district in an east-west fashion,” he says.

Jaggi says it should take about a year to complete the study to figure out what improvements need to be made to the stretch of Old Olive that runs above Lindbergh Boulevard.

