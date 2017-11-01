FDA Warns of Potential Black Licorice Health Concerns

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – When you are sorting through this year’s Halloween candy, you may want to avoid a certain type of licorice.

This warning comes from the Food and Drug Administration –

“If I had a heart condition, I would not eat black licorice,” says SLU Care’s Dr. Richard Lee is a cardiac surgeon at SSM Health SLU Hospital.

“Glycyrrhizin is one of the molecules in black licorice, it’s actually in the licorice root, and what does is cause you to have low potassium levels in your blood. Low potassium in your blood can make you muscles not contract so well, and can also cause arrhythmia of your heart, or heart failure,’ he says.

Red licorice is okay, because Dr. Lee says that’s not real licorice, it’s actually fruit-flavored and doesn’t contain any licorice root at all.

