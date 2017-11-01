Former President Bill Clinton in St. Louis Today

Filed Under: Bill Clinton, Clinton Foundation, President

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – President Clinton comes to St. Louis today.

Former President Bill Clinton swings through St. Louis today, continuing a three-day tour of projects funded by the Clinton foundation. He’ll start the morning at Gateway Elementary and Michael School. There, a program called The Alliance for a Healthier Generation, which is funded by the Clintons, has established a community garden and exercise stations.

He’ll tour the St. Louis Metro Market, a former metro bus turned grocery store on wheels, and he’ll talk with young women in a STEM program called Eureka!

The former president has responded to the terror attack in new york, tweeting last night: “New Yorkers see this attack for what it is—an attempt to sow fear. We stand against terror as we grieve for the victims and thank the @NYPD.”

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen