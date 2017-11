Former President Bill Clinton in St. Louis Today

Best Natural Hot Springs In The USYellowstone's hot springs are famous, yet notoriously risky, for anyone straying off the designated boardwalk. If you're after "taking the waters," stick to natural hot springs where thermal bathing in mineral waters is safe.

America's 5 Most Haunted PlacesCelebrate Halloween at any of these haunted places in America

America's Best Halloween Attractions In 2017Haunted houses and attractions across the nation step up the fear factor for the Halloween season. Book ahead for the fright of your life.

JetBlue Drops Tickets As Low As $31 For One Day Flash SaleJetBlue's super savings are giving travelers a massive break on tickets for a small window of days around Halloween.

Round-Trip Flights Under $100 As Southwest Starts 72-Hour SaleFall travelers may want to quickly pack a bag and hop on a flight to take advantage of Southwest Airline's blockbuster sale.